Wayne Chiridza/ Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporters

ZIMDANCEHALL award-winning artiste Winky D ‘Gafa’ released his first single titled Ijipita/Canaan from his upcoming album Njema set to be officially launched today in Harare.

The album launch, dubbed “The Final Shutdown” will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre.

In the song, that references the Biblical story of the Israelites leaving Egypt going into Canaan, Winky D talks about making something out of his life without anyone guiding him but has faith that he will make it.

Explaining the album title and cover Winky D said: “The title Njema means chains which should loosen so that I am free. The chains are on the mind and that’s why you saw the chains on the album’s art cover.”

Preparation for the album launch are underway, said Winky D, speaking through his manager Elder Jonathan Banda.

“We are not going to rest until the last day to ensure a good production for our musical family. The framework is there and we are now tying up the loose ends,” he said.

Banda said the tracks on the upcoming album will be between 12 and 15 as per tradition.

He said many legendary producers were engaged including Layan Soulja who is the Vigilance resident producer.

Winky D performed two of the tracks Canaan and Chandelier at the Bulawayo 2019 Shutdown concert.

Killer T is part of the artistes to perform at the album launch with other artistes set to be unveiled today.

Master Zhoe from Gwanda said he is excited to share the stage with nationally recognised artistes.

“I am excited to be given an opportunity to perform at such a big event given that I come from a small mining town like Gwanda,” he said.

Having rose to stardom in less than a year, Master Zhoe has managed to share a stage with Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso and axe wielding musician Madlela Skhobokhobo. – @waynecas/@mthabisi_mthire.