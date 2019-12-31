Malawi’s premier Urban Music People (UMP) Awards has released a list of Best of the Decade honorees as voted by experts, stakeholders and the general public via social media.

Ken ‘Zizwa’ Limamwe the UMP Awards and Festival CEO, also Ndefeyo Entertainment Director

Speaking to Nyasa Times, UMP Awards co-founder Ken Zizwa said the honorary awards are in consistent with the brand’s mission to recognise and promote excellence in our local urban industry.

“As we enter the year 2020 and a new decade, and on UMP 10th anniversary, we wanted to take a look back at the most successful 10 years of Malawi urban music and culture by honoring the “Best” in several categories,” Zizwa said.

He further added that similar to the 2019 UMP Music Awards, UMP seeked inputs from several experts and stakeholders, saying some of which inputs were published online, and also UMP engaged the public through social media polls.

Some of the media experts views published on the UMP social media platforms included those of media consultant Kimpho Loka, The Nation journalist Brian Itai, ZBS TV presenter Luna Mpinganjira and Radio/TV presenter/Media consultant Sam Kabambe.

When contacted for a comment, although excited, Gospel Urban Act of the Decade Suffix expressed ignorance on honorary award.

“Okay, that’s strange. I didn’t know that there was this poll. However, am excited and encouraged by the love that people are showing me out there,” Suffix said.

Here is the full list:

ARTIST OF THE DECADE (Male)

Piksy

ARTIST OF THE DECADE (Female)

Sangie

HIP HOP ACT OF THE DECADE

Gwamba

DANCEHALL ACT OF THE DECADE

Mafunyeta

R&B/AFRO-POP ACT OF THE DECADE

Lulu

PRODUCER OF THE DECADE

DJ Sley

SONG OF THE DECADE

Udalire – Maskal

ALBUM OF THE DECADE

Nthawi – Maskal

COLLABORATION OF THE DECADE

Wa CV – Maskal X Piksy

BAND OF THE DECADE

Black Missionaries

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE DECADE

Sukez

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DECADE

Chipapapa – Tay Grin

DUO/GROUP OF THE DECADE

Daredevilz

LIVE ACT OF THE DECADE

Faith Mussa

GOSPEL URBAN ACT OF THE DECADE

Suffix

AFRO-SOUL ACT OF THE DECADE

Lawi

RECORD LABEL OF THE DECADE

Nde’feyo Entertainment

URBAN RADIO STATION OF THE DECADE

101 FM

MUSIC FESTIVAL OF THE DECADE

Lake of Stars

DJ OF THE DECADE

DJ Kenny Klips

TV STATION OF THE DECADE

MBC TV

BEST PRINT NEWSPAPER OF THE DECADE

The Nation

ONLINE PUBLICATION OF THE DECADE

Nyasa Times

MUSIC VENUE OF THE DECADE

Blantyre/French Cultural Center