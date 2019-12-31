Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A 20-year-old man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hwange in a suspected hit and run incident.

Efforts to get a comment from Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese were fruitless as her mobile phone rang continuously without being answered.

However, a police source said the body of Ishmael Ncube (20) was found lying in a pool of blood along Independence Road near Compensation House in Hwange on Saturday.

“The body was found on Saturday morning and there were skid marks a few metres from the point of impact showing that the driver of the vehicle had applied emergency breaks. The body had a deep cut above the left eye and on the head while both legs were fractured,” said the source. The source said police were investigating the case.

In a related incident, a 49-year-old Binga man is battling for life in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while cycling along the Lusulu Kariangwe Road.

Mr Peter Munkuli (49) was riding a bicycle last week when he was allegedly hit by a car driven by Herbert Sikazuka Silawe (39) who was going in the same direction.

The Chronicle was told that upon reaching the 98km peg, Mr Munkuli swerved from the centre of the road to the left intending to give way to the vehicle so it could overtake him but was hit from behind.

It is alleged that Mr Munkuli sustained a fracture on the left thigh and bruises on the face.

He was rushed to Binga District Hospital where he is still admitted.

Police opened a charge of negligent driving against Silawe as he is suspected to have been driving.