Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday declared that 2020, which begins today, will be the year of higher productivity, economic growth, job creation and satisfying the needs of the people while committing to continue being a listening leader.

Presenting his New Year message at State House in Harare yesterday, he said in the spirit of inclusivity, he will continue to engage Zimbabweans and walk hand in hand with them towards a prosperous nation. “Going forward, 2020 will be the year of higher productivity, economic growth, job creation and satisfying the needs of the people. We cannot live in the past, we can only learn from it. We must craft a future, benefiting from the wisdom of the past,” said President Mnangagwa.

He called on Zimbabweans to shun violence in the new year and those who push for the social ill should be exposed, condemned and rejected.

This is in reference to the violence unleashed by the opposition in January 2019 that resulted in the loss of lives, looting and destruction of property.

“Let us declare that never again shall we lose the precious lives of our fellow countrymen, women and children, for the political or monetary expediency of a few. The prosperity we so desire will be achieved only if we keep moving in unity and with purpose,” said the President.

He said the Government will continue to put in place measures to cushion the vulnerable members of society in both rural and urban areas such as affordable transport, maize meal and other basic commodities, as well as health care.

The President said the welfare of public sector workers will also continue to qualitatively improve.

“The fiscal discipline we have instilled under the Second Republic saw us rein in on the budget deficit. The new trend of budget surpluses will continue and resources therefrom, used to finance more public services such as health care facilities, schools, roads and related projects with a direct impact on the people’s wellbeing,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Resources towards devolution have been increased from the 2019 figure of ZWL720 million to about ZWL3 billion in 2020. The onus is now on the various communities to accelerate the formulation and implementation of high impact projects which transform lives of our people. We must all ensure that our ongoing development drive leaves no one behind. Let us all play a part.”

The journey to entrench a democratic culture in the country, he said, will be accelerated.

“This is right, just and for the good of our people. Hence, the re-alignment of our laws to the Constitution must be completed.

“As your Listening President and a Servant Leader, I will continue engaging with you and listening to your concerns so that we walk hand in hand, together in unity, love, peace and harmony towards a prosperous Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

“There is indeed, much more to look forward to in the New Year. Tomorrow is a better and brighter day. I wish you a happy and prosperous New Year.”

The President reiterated that in the spirit of devolution, unity and national cohesion espoused by the Second Republic, the holding of the main Independence Day Commemorations from this year going forward will be held in various parts of the country.

“Our Independence and freedom is for us all,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the reintroduction of the Zimbabwe dollar as the country’s mono currency must speedily take root calling on the nation to defend and protect it as a symbol of national pride and sovereignty.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans, through unity and love for one another managed to persevere through the challenges faced in the past year.

“A few months into the year, we sadly experienced the tragic loss of life and property as a result of Cyclone Idai. The nation rallied together and friends stood with us. This, plus a devastating drought in the preceding year, had a negative impact on our economy and caused hardships to our people. We continue to pray for our dear departed compatriots and further seek to comfort and support survivors of this disaster,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The drought similarly restricted our potential to, guarantee food security for our people, sustain our livestock, generate adequate power and improve our healthcare. We endured as a nation and rode the storm against all odds. Painful as it is often the case, we must persevere through this rough but necessary patch on the road to growth and prosperity.”