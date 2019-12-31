Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG) says it has produced 6 000 rail sleepers for Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway (BBR) and targets 60 000 more for the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

BBR is a privately-owned railway company that provides the rail link between Beitbridge and Bulawayo.

The company recently signed a contract with BBR to produce an order of 6 000 rail sleepers and has a similar arrangement with NRZ.

“We are completing production of 6 000 rail sleepers for BBR. NRZ signed a contract with us for 60 000 sleepers but they are yet to place the order,” DIDG chief financial officer, Mr Washington Mashanda said.

The rail sleeper manufacturing contract that DIDG has with NRZ, is outside the US$400 million railways company’s recapitalisation tender, which has been cancelled by Government.

Railway sleepers are components that support the rail and give it stability when a train is moving. Companies associated with rail value chain need to be recapitalised alongside NRZ to ensure the country’s railway company’s operations are sustainable.

Some of DIDG corporate interests include investing in companies such as Fort Concrete, Zeco Holdings and local foundries with a view to forge strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing domestic procurement and minimise import bill that increases pressure on Zimbabwe's foreign currency