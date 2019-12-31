Melissa Mpofu in Victoria Falls

Victoria Falls Carnival attendees who had hoped to watch AKA perform for the first time here were dealt a major blow on Monday as he did not pitch up and was replaced by Amapiano queen, Sha Sha of the Tender love fame.

While it had been communicated about two days earlier that the Super Mega would not be gracing the event, some fans either missed the memo or were hopeful that he would change his mind. However, they had to make do with Sha Sha who put on a fair show.

Despite AKA’s absence, the concert at the Victoria Falls Farm School lived up to its billing with Jah Signal and Bulawayo’s Ngoma Ingoma wowing the audience. Shekkinah who was one of the highlights of the night serenaded patrons and had her set spiced up by the rains. Although part of the crowd scurried for cover as it started raining, some braved it and danced in the rain, making her performance more exciting.

After Shekkinah came Sha sha just after the rains had stopped. She got the crowd back closer to the stage and simply continued from where DJ Maphorisa had left the previous night.

Internet sensation, Uncle Rolen who recently trended after his video dancing to Sha Sha and Samthing Soweto’s Akulaleki gave some in the audience a surprise treat as he joined Sha Sha on stage when she was performing that track. Unfortunately, though, most people either did not recognise him or simply could not be bothered as not much screams were heard, despite the production team’s efforts to zoom in the big screens to focus on him. However, he still danced along with Sha Sha and had a great time with her on stage.

Off stage in the VIP tent was another socialite, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure with his crew who were having a time of their lives, popping bottles. Former President, Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine was not to be outdone as he was also situated next to the bar with his TripLife squad, popping bottles.

It was generally a good night as people had fun, something which the carnival strives to do, unite people.

The carnival fun came to an end yesterday with a New Year’s Eve party and All-White boat party.