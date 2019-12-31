Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

SIX robbers armed with a pistol and a knife allegedly robbed a man from Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi suburb and got away with US$350, ZW$1 582 and a cellphone among other gadgets after he boarded their Honda Fit in the city centre.

The robbery occurred on Saturday at about 3AM. Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango yesterday confirmed the robbery.

“We are investigating a suspected armed robbery incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning. A 31-year-old man boarded a pirate taxi with five men and a woman on his way home in Mzilikazi suburb. The suspects drove towards the suburb using Old Victoria Falls Road. When they passed Amakhosi Cultural Centre, one of the suspects grabbed the victim by the collar and choked him. The other one who was seated next to the victim pulled a pistol and placed it on his neck while another produced a knife, threatening to kill him. The suspects ordered the complainant to remain still as they searched his pockets,” said Chief Insp Simango.

She said the suspects got away with US$350, ZW$1 580, a Sony Experia cellphone, four memory cards and a USB drive.

Chief Insp Simango said the armed robbers pushed the victim out of the car near St Columba’s High School gate and sped off.

She said the victim reported the matter at Barbourfields Police Base and cops are still following the leads

“No one was arrested but the victim revealed that the suspects were driving a sky-blue Honda Fit. We are worried that an increasing number of people are being robbed by pirate taxi crews. We encourage commuters to board registered taxis as they can be easily traceable in case of a crime. We also appeal to anyone who might have information that may lead to the arrest of these criminals to contact their nearest police station,” said Chief Insp Simango.

Over the past few weeks, the city has recorded several cases of commuters robbed of cash and other valuables by pirate taxis crews. — @nqotshili.