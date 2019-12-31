Tuskers — 193 and 241 all out in 80.5 overs (Sikandar Raza 67, Cunningham Ncube 55, Chris Mpofu 28; Tapiwa Mufudza 5/75, Tino Mutombodzi 3/68, Blessing Muzarabani 2/26)

Eagles — 261 and 175-3 in 32 overs (Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 82, Kudzai Maunze 63, Regis Chakabva 12; Ainsley Ndlovu 2/37, Sikandar Raza 1/47)

Eagles won by seven wickets

TINASHE Kamunhukamwe returned to his brilliant attacking mode of batting for Eagles in their Logan Cup match against Tuskers at Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare, on Sunday, as his powerful 82 off 78 balls powered them to a seven-wicket victory just before the close of play on Sunday.

The match had looked like it will go into the fourth and final day when Tuskers resumed their second innings in the morning at 55 for two wickets, and spent most of the day compiling a rather patchy total of 241 all out.

Cunningham Ncube, on 29, and Aarsh Jha, yet to score, were the overnight batsmen, and they took the score to 100 before Ncube, who batted steadily and well, was bowled by a googly from Tino Mutombodzi for 55.

Mutombodzi struck again in his next over, bowling out Jha for 20.

Sikandar Raza smashed his second fine fifty of the match before being removed by Mutombodzi for 67, which included two sixes and five fours, with the score on 191.

Two more wickets quickly fell by the time the score reached 195, but then an annoying last-wicket partnership of 46 frustrated Eagles.

Chris Mpofu scored 28, including three sixes, while his partner Sheunopa Musekwa made 17 not out.

It took the return of the pace bowlers with the second new ball to end the innings, with Blessing Muzarabani taking the wicket of Mpofu caught to end the innings on 241.

Tapiwa Mufudza was the most successful bowler, with five wickets for 75 runs, while Mutombodzi took three for 68 and Muzarabani two for 26.

Eagles needed 174 to win in more than a day and most people expected that they would bat safely to ensure they did not throw the match away.

However, Kamunhukamwe decided otherwise, as he forsook the steady game he had been playing this season without success and launched into a series of powerful strokes against the pacemen, scoring at a rate of more than a run a ball.

Tuskers needed to go all out for wickets for them to win and this left plenty of gaps in the field, which Kamunhukamwe exploited brilliantly.

Tuskers captain Ainsley Ndlovu showed good judgment by removing his pacemen early, as they were taking a hammering, and put himself in with his left-arm spin.

He managed to curb Kamunhukamwe’s rampage, although not to the extent of changing the course of the match, although he eventually bowled out the aggressive opener for 82.

His opening partner Kudzai Maunze played a steadier innings and saw his team through to victory just before the close of play with 63 not out, including 10 fours.

But the opening stand had put on 139 runs and virtually decided the match, although Eagles lost the wickets of Tony Munyonga (4) and Regis Chakabva (12). — Sports Reporter