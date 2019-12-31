Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ANOTHER American celebrity couple Trai Byers and Grace Gealey-Byers visited Victoria Falls during the weekend in what tourism authorities said is a further endorsement of Zimbabwe as a tourist destination of choice.

The Byers who got married in 2016, both star in the hit television series Empire which started in 2015.

In the award-winning series, Grace plays Anika Calhoun while Trai plays Andre Lyon the son of music mogul Lucious Lyon.

They posted their pictures during a tour of Falls as they gushed over the natural wonder.

Mrs Byers could not hide her excitement and praise for Zimbabwe when she posted on her Twitter account @LadyGraceByers:

“Zimbabwe- we’ve never seen anything like this rainbow or these Falls. Look at God. Thank you for bringing us joy.”

In another tweet, the couple posted: “It’s true, Africa. You were life-changing. In awe of your beauty, magic + splendor. Will be back soon-soon.”

Scores of Zimbabwean Twitter users including former Cabinet Minister Makhosini Hlongwane commented saying: “Thanks for visiting our country.”

@IChikonzo retweeted saying: “The amazing thing is you saw the Falls at their weakest, if you see them in full flow its quite a sight to behold.”

@maguranyanga replied: “100%. That’s like 30% of the Falls. Please come back again in a different season and your socks will be blown off. They’re stupendous the Falls. Though Zimbabwean myself, I never get tired of them. Once again, thank you for visiting our beautiful, safe nation.”

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority spokesperson Mr Godfrey Koti said Zimbabwe continues on a positive trajectory in attracting world attention in tourism.

“We are very delighted and we would like to thank the Byers family for coming through to be with us here in Zimbabwe.

“This is yet another sign that Zimbabwe is continuing on its trajectory of becoming a first-choice destination in Southern Africa. We are very delighted that they came and this is further endorsement that indeed Zimbabwe is a must visit destination,” he said.

Mr Koti said the Byers visited Zimbabwe because they knew the value that they would get as far as tourism products are concerned.

Mrs Byers was born in Butler, Pennsylvania in 1984. She studied theatre Arts and Fine arts at the University of Florida and University of California respectively after moving to United States.

She performed in a number of acts and in 2014 she was cast as Anika Calhoun in the Fox musical prime time drama, Empire.

She was also cast as Kate, a jazz singer and lounge owner, in the indie thriller Bent in 2017.

She is also a writer and published a children’s book titled I Am Enough in 2018 based on her experiences being bullied as a child for having deaf parents. She wrote it to empower children to love and accept themselves.

She became engaged to her Empire costar Trai Byers in 2015 and got married on in 2016.

Her husband was born in 1983 in Kansas and studied communications music and drama.

He played Andre Lyon in Empire.

The Byers add to the list of high profile set of international celebrities to visit the country and Victoria Falls this festive season following a visit by Hollywood stars Michael Douglas, wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and children Dylan and Carys.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin who is also Fifa vice president together with his wife Barbara and a delegation of 20 people comprising mostly family members including his three daughters Nina (26), Neza (17) and Ana (14), are in the country after arriving in Victoria Falls last Friday.

South African television presenter and socialite Maps Mamponyane and the Honorary Commander of the British Navy Mrs Durdan Ansari are also some of the celebrities that visited Victoria Falls recently. — @ncubeleon.