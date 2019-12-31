Zimdancehall king Winky D real name Wallace Chirumiko who is due to release his much-awaited album, Njema tomorrow, has been dealt a major setback after powers that be ordered all radio stations (names supplied) to cancel interviews that they had booked with him.

Winky D is due to launch his 12th album Njema tomorrow at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) in the capital.

The Ninja President as he is affectionately called has already released one song from the album, Ijipita, which could have irked the government with its lyrics that tackles the current economic challenges facing the country.

Speaking to 263Chat, sources privy to what is happening in Winky D’s camp revealed that all radio stations including those that had already booked him for interviews, were reportedly instructed to cancel all the interviews and not to allow him any air play as of now.

“It’s unfortunate that all radio stations have been ordered to either cancel all the interviews or never call him for interviews,” said the sources.

Winky D could not be reached for comment.