Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

JUST like what happened to Cal Vin during the 2016 Zim Hip Hop Awards, it has happened to Asaph at this year’s edition.

After being nominated six times at the awards that happened in Harare over the weekend, Asaph walked away empty handed, just like his fellow rapper Cal Vin three years ago.

That Luveve boy made a clean sweep of the Zim hip hop awards winning three at one go in 2015 when he was the man of the moment.

Then the following year, Cal Vin was nominated a massive seven times and it looked like he was about to scoop everything. But that was not to be as, although he left Bulawayo high on confidence, he returned to the city head down.

For the Mambo hitmaker, it seemed that everything was on track as he had won at the Bulawayo Arts Awards and had a massive six nominations. This is the year that Asaph released an album called The People’s Rapper and on it had the hit song Vibe is Correct (VIC) that was nominated in the Song of the year category.

However, after his nomination, some pointed out that he could be ‘Calvined’ by the Zim Hip Hop adjudicators. And that is exactly what happened, Asaph returned to the City of Kings like Cal Vin three years ago, bearing fingers. And the strangest thing is that Asaph’s fellow nominees in respective categories walked away with gongs. Ti Gonzi, King98 and Mudiwa were all winners on the night.

A disappointed Asaph said at the back of his mind he did not think that he would be ‘Calvined’.

“To be honest I don’t know how to feel. Obviously, it’s not nice to lose an award especially ones that you feel you deserve but at the same time I look at the year I had and all I accomplished. Looking at my December and all the high profile shows I’m booked for I think I’m doing pretty good so maybe awards are cool but maybe not as important especially if you are consistent and have the people behind you which I believe I have,” said Asaph.

He is now adamant that he has outgrown Zim Hip Hop awards and is now eyeing bigger platforms.

“So, I’ll just keep killing the game to elevate myself, career and music. I think I’ve out grown hip hop awards. I now want money, NAMAs, BETs and Grammys,” said a conceited Asaph.

Cal Vin who knows how it feels to be nominated and leave empty handed said Asaph should not drop his head with this setback.

“Asaph is already a superstar. He should keep his head up and continue being great. I’m happy he got nominated, but will be disappointed if he lets this affect his focus, because there’s more instore for him,” said Cal Vin.