Nqobile Tshili/Brenda Zinyuke/Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporters

BULAWAYO residents yesterday expressed hope for a better 2020, urging Government to continue implementing measures to stabilise the economy and improve on service delivery.

Their hopes are in sync with President Mnangagwa’s promises for better times ahead, as his Government has moved from austerity measures after fixing the economic fundamentals.

In a vox pop in the city’s central business district, residents said Government should prioritise the health sector, stabilise the local currency and ensure that adequate services are provided.

Mr Godfrey Kapfunde said 2019 was difficult as most families struggled to cope but looks ahead to a better 2020.

“We are expecting changes. 2019 was a hectic year, life was difficult as there were insufficient health and financial resources. Hopefully, 2020, will change in a positive way.

“We also expect Government to fine tune its monetary policies. We migrated to the Zim dollar but we are still charged as if we are using the US dollar as prices are cross rated against it. So, if we are using the local currency let’s make sure we are using it alone,” said Mr Kapfunde.

Another resident, Mr Adrian Nyathi said he was hoping that Government will stick to its promise that it would ease on austerity measures.

He said the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax should be scrapped as it was making prices too high with bank charges worsening the situation.

Mr Brandon Jenkins said service delivery in Bulawayo has plummeted calling on council to improve in their operations.

“If we are to compare services that we were receiving from Bulawayo City Council a decade ago and what it is doing now, it’s very terrible. They are no longer collecting garbage, they removed kombis from Egodini without a reasonable alternative, creating congestion in the central business district. Yes, it might be claimed that BCC is the best in service delivery but according to how we know it they are now failing. They can’t even collect refuse,” said Mr Jenkins.

Other residents said the city council should address the perennial water problems which have seen the local authority imposing a 96-hour weekly water shedding exercise.

Miss Tafadzwa Shumba said due to constant water cuts they are exposed to diarrhoeal diseases as they sometimes run out of water to flush their toilets.

Her sister, Miss Siphephile Shumba lamented constant power cuts.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Judith Ncube said the province should this year position itself for a fresh start where residents work in cohesion for development.

“We need to work together to develop the province and our city. No one could come from elsewhere to uplift Bulawayo, it’s our duty as its residents.

“We need to agree on what we should do to transform our communities and do it. We need to increase our productivity and grow our local economy through supporting local businesses,” said Cde Ncube.

“This year (2019) my team went out of the country to market Bulawayo on its various business opportunities. I’m happy to say there are several business executives who have shown interest in opportunities that exist in the city and we want to leverage on those opportunities. Some of them, the potential investors expressed interest in infrastructure development, solar energy, urban farming and textile industry,” she said.

Her counterpart in Matabeleland North Cde Richard Moyo said his wish was to see the province catching up with the rest of the country in terms of development.

“We have our major roads that need fixing, the Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road and the Bulawayo- Nkayi Road. We have Hwange Unit 7 and 8 Power Stations as well as the Gwayi Shangani Dam projects.

“If these projects are completed, we will move a step further in terms of development. Hence next year (2020), we have to ensure that funds are channelled towards these projects. Socially, we’re hoping for stability in the prices of basic commodities. Our people are suffering due to expensive products. They are even failing to access subsidised roller meal due to unscrupulous individuals who are hoarding it,” said Cde Moyo.

He said communities in the province were also praying for better rains in the New Year as crops and livestock are affected by the prolonged dry spell that has been witnessed in the first half of the 2019/2020 rainy season. — @nqotshili/@zinyuke98/@michellzvanyanyan