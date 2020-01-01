Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) clubs players will compete in a two-day national sevens’ trials this Friday and Saturday at Hartsfield Grounds.

The Cheetahs Sevens selection trials, which kick start the 2020 rugby season, will also be conducted at other centres across the country and will culminate in national trials set for January 18 in Harare. The Cheetahs are building a squad that will compete in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

Simba Dangah, BMRFB spokesperson, said players from the five Bulawayo clubs, Highlanders, Old Miltonians, Matabeleland Warriors, Bulldogs and Indlovu, will be hoping to impress selectors at Hartsfield.

“The trials are on this weekend at Hartsfield. Because of the number of players that we are hoping will attend, we’ve decided to make it a two-day trial instead of just a day. Those attending trials are required to email their full names, date of birth, weight, height, 20m dash times and 60m dash times, position that they play and their contact details to Cheetahs manager Donald Mangenje,” said Dangah.

Former Cheetahs players, who include Cleopas Makotose, Silethokuhle Ndlovu and Jafet Ndlovu, will be among former national team players that will assist with coaching and management of the teams.

National sevens coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba is expected to attend the trials.

Members of the Cheetahs squad, who include Andrea Banda, Nelson Madida, Tarisai Mugariri, Theo Goredema and Emmanuel Zangari, are also expected to stride it out at Hartsfield. – @ZililoR