Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORTUNE ‘Fokoza’ Ncube’s handlers have revealed that he has parted ways with South African side Sporting CP Academy where he coached juniors and will take up a local coaching job.

Hired by the Bedfordview-based Sporting CP Academy in June 2017, Fokoza coached the Under-9 and Under-6 teams.

Prior to moving to South Africa, Ncube began his coaching career with stints at ZRP Beitbridge FC in the Zifa Central Region Division One league before moving to Arenel Movers where he worked as an assistant coach.

A holder of a Caf C Licence, Fokoza has been linked with a move to Filabusi United in recent weeks. His manager, Mike Dube however said news of Fokoza joining the Central Region side is all rumours.

“I can confirm that he has left Sporting Cp Academy to pursue other avenues. We feel it is time for a new challenge. We are still weighing our options on his next stop,” said Dube.

Four years ago exciting winger, Fokoza retired from football rather prematurely.

Suffering from an eye ailment, the former Bantu Rovers, Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Mambas, Hwange and Motor Action forward, decided to concentrate on coaching junior football and develop his career on the touchline.

Fokoza took to Facebook to express his thoughts on his journey down South.

“2019 has been a year with mixed feelings. I thank God for everything. I learnt a lot, l travelled to Europe for a tournament with my Under-11 boys which was an awesome experience for me and the boys.

‘‘The sad part of the year was saying goodbye to the Sporting Cp Academy family. The tears from the boys and some parents was so emotional.

“It has been a great journey. I would like to thank Joao Braga for everything; l will forever be grateful to our Legend Peter Ndlovu who has always been there for me and supported me at all times, not forgetting my family and friends Oswald Sibanda, Richard Choruma, Mayfield Daka, Mike Dube my manager and to all the teams who played in my football tournaments,” read the post.