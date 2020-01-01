Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BADALA Business Centre in Inyathi, Matabeleland North province, will be abuzz when the annual Moyo K Cup football and netball tournament takes place today.

Four footballs teams, three from Inyathi and the other made up of Zimbabweans based in South Africa, Bulawayo and Siganda, will contest for the trophy.

Defending champions Shooting Stars clash with Inyathi Pirates in the opening match of the day, with the second fixture featuring Black Swallows and Bubi, the team financially supported by tournament sponsor Khumbulani Moyo, whose players are based in South Africa, Bulawayo and Siganda.

Six teams, Shooting Stars, Inyathi Pirates, Inyathi Hospital, Young Stars, Black Swallows and Inyathi Rovers will battle it out in the netball event for the first time in this tournament.

Moyo, who is the Highlanders Supporters South African chapter secretary-general, said they had been contemplating including netball as part of the tournament for the past two years.

He is keen to see new talent being unearthed at this tournament where Bosso striker Prince Dube was unearthed playing for Shooting Stars while still at Somvubu High School.

Besides giving an opportunity to youngsters, the tournament is also aimed at giving the young people something to do which is productive on New Year’s Day instead of consuming alcohol and taking drugs.

“We want to afford young players a chance to be seen by bigger teams. We have had Prince Dube playing in this tournament and he has gone on to play for Highlanders and the national team. This tournament brings together our community and for us we feel we are contributing in a small way to fighting crime. Most people get into these drinking habits so we want the youngsters to stay away from such activities on the day,” Moyo said.

Winners of the football and netball events will get a full kit while all participating teams will receive cash prizes. The annual tournament is now in its seventh year and is bankrolled by the Moyo brothers, Khumbulani and Mphilisi. Khumbulani owns a construction firm in South Africa while Mphilisi runs a cross border transport company. – @Mdawini_29