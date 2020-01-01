Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF Area 5 District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson and Bulawayo businessman, Cde Mnothisi Nsingo, donated one tonne of mealie-meal to party supporters at Leeside shopping centre in Bulawayo yesterday.

The 10kg roller meal bags were given to 100 families mainly the vulnerable and elderly.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Cde Nsingo said the initiative will grow this year to other suburbs under his jurisdiction.

“As you all know that I am now the area 5 chairman, I chose Ward 4 first as at one point I was the chairman and you are the ones who nurtured me to be in this position today.

“The donation is to say thank you for rallying behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zanu-PF leadership for their hard work in ensuring that the livelihoods of people are changed in a positive way,” said Cde Nsingo.

Cde Nsingo said the ruling party’s supporters should continue to support the Government programmes meant to revive the economy.

He further urged the members of the public to join forces with the ruling party in ensuring its goal of winning the 2023 harmonised elections.

“Everyone should now be on the ground and ensure that President Mnangagwa retains his presidency with the ruling party also winning a majority of seats in parliament.

“That also goes to the local authorities which at the moment are being run by the opposition and are in a dire state. 2023 goal posts should be changed as Zanu-PF wants to revive the state of our towns and cities and that can be achieved if we win in urban centres,” said Cde Nsingo.

One of the beneficiaries, 84-year-old Mrs Alice Ncube said she was overwhelmed by Cde Nsingo’s assistance.

“This child of ours is in the right track and we thank him for such a good gesture taking into consideration that the rains are very sparse and mealie-meal is hard to find in shops.

“Having been supporting the party for over 30 years, I will continue to do so as the President and his team are working flat out to address the needs of the populace,” said Mrs Ncube.

Meanwhile, Cde Nsingo, who also owns a bakery, said for the year 2020, he will work flat out to ensure the city benefits from the party’s bakeries initiative. — @mthabisi_mthire.