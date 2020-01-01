Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the manufacturing sector have expressed concern over incessant power cuts in the country saying they cripple their operations as they now spend long hours or days without production.

The SMEs made the remarks during a meeting organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises at the Mhlahlandlela Government offices in Bulawayo yesterday.

Zesa is implementing a tight load shedding schedule that has seen some places going for up to 15 hours without power. This is because of subdued power generation at the country’s main stations in Hwange and Kariba.

Mr Lovemore Ncube said SMEs in the manufacturing sector are worst affected by constant power cuts particularly those in welding, textiles, carpentry and milling as they use electric machinery.

He said the low production has further affected their livelihoods as they no longer have a consistent inflow of income.

“We have been hit hard by the constant electricity power cuts. As SMEs in the manufacturing industry, this is where we get our day to day fares for transport and for our children who go to school. We are living from hand to mouth. All businesses are affected including brick moulders because there is water rationing as well. We can say 95 percent of the people in the informal sector are affected except the ones doing buying and selling from outside,” said Mr Ncube.

A Zesa official, Mr Newton Matizakurima attributed the power cuts to the inconsistency in electricity production at Hwange power station and Kariba dam.

As a result, he said Zesa is experiencing a deficit of more than 1 000 MW.

“As Zesa we do not choose to switch off electricity but we are compelled to do so due to the situation that we are in of low production of electricity. This is mainly because of low water levels at Kariba Dam where we generate most of our electricity from because under normal situations Kariba is supposed to give us slightly more than 1 000 MW of electricity. But currently, we are getting less than 250 MW and this is a huge gap. Hwange power station is also not reliable,” he said.

“Although we are making efforts to supplement by importing electricity the efforts are a bit futile because the countries we import from are also experiencing load shedding. They only get to provide us with electricity after hours when they have excess electricity to supply us with. With such a situation where there is a deficit of more than 1 000 MW of electricity, it surely becomes very difficult to keep our customers happy.”

Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni however, assured the SMEs that the Government has embarked on a partnership with the mining industry to solve electricity issues to ensure adequate supply of electricity by the year 2023. “The Government is now working tirelessly to solve electricity problems in the country. I urge you to be patient because the Government is working with other ministries like the Ministry of Mines to deal with the Zesa issue. The Ministry of Mines is set to implement projects which will involve the use of coal, methane gas and other minerals to generate electricity.

“By 2023 we will almost have a sufficient supply of electricity. Take courage that the Government is doing something about electricity. “The good thing about the new dispensation is that President Mnangagwa wants sustainable solutions and the one that the Government is working on to solve the shortage of electricity is a sustainable one,” she said. — @michellzvanyanyan2