Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Volleyball Association president Ringisai Mapondera has congratulated the volleyball teams’ performances in the CAVB Zone Six Club Championships held in Malawi this month.

Three men’s and women’s teams from Zimbabwe took part in the Zone Six Club Championships held at African Bible College in Lilongwe where 41 teams from 10 countries participated at the regional showpiece.

In the men’s category, UZ Wolves beat Harare City 3-2 to capture the gold medal and US$500 in prize money while Harare City got US$300. Support Unit settled for fourth position after losing 0-3 to Zambian side Indeni in the third-place play-offs.

UZ Wolves claimed bronze in the women’s category after beating Harare City 3-2 in the third-place playoffs while Debutants Manyame Falcons was number six. UP Maputo of Mozambique overcame TUT of South Africa 3-0 in the women’s final.

Mapondera said most teams had challenges in meeting travel and other expenses because of lack of support from the corporate world.

He said despite these difficulties, Zimbabweans clubs prevailed by producing impressive results.

“Special mention to all teams that took part in our Open tournament, provincial and national leagues and Zone VI Club Championships. It is players who make volleyball top,” Mapondera said.

He said 2020 will be a year full of challenges which call for the board to adapt to new demands and drive for Zimbabwean volleyball to achieve a podium performance.

He said beach volleyball will take centre stage as Zone Six is set to introduce the National Beach Volleyball tour in 2020.

“The tour is set to be around the 10 regional countries. Exciting times lie ahead for beach volleyball.

‘‘With the new requirement for any athlete to have played in at least five tours involving other countries to qualify for the Olympics, the tour will add value to points collection for both athletes and the nation,” he said.