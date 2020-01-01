Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani is confident Zimbabwe will excel at the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9.

Speaking at a farewell dinner for the Zimbabwe Under-19 team in Harare, Mukuhlani hailed coach Prosper Utseya’s charges as future international stars.

“This is not just a send-off for you the Under-19 squad going to the World Cup but this is to launch you onto the world scene,” Mukuhlani said.

“We are here today launching a new Hamilton Masakadza, a new Prosper Utseya, a new Tatenda Taibu, a new Heath Streak, a new Alistair Campbell, a new Murray Goodwin and a new Neil Johnson. That’s what we are here for.”

The Zimbabwe Under-19s left for South Africa yesterday and will face the hosts, India and New Zealand in a warm-up quadrangular series before the World Cup 2020 gets underway.

Zimbabwe are in Group C alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan and Scotland.

They will open their campaign against Bangladesh at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on January 18.

Zimbabwe will then take on Pakistan and Scotland on January 22 and 25 at the Witrand Oval, also in Potchefstroom.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate championship.

“You are going to play Pakistan, a big name, it doesn’t matter. You are going to play Bangladesh, a big name, it doesn’t matter. You are going to play Scotland, it doesn’t matter. They must know after this World Cup that there is a captain called Dion Myers who led the Under-19s from Zimbabwe to triumph,” Mukuhlani said.

He urged the 15 players selected for the World Cup to represent Zimbabwe with pride and loyalty.

“You can only be Under-19 once, so it’s a lifetime opportunity that you must grab with both hands and use properly. You must take pride when you carry the badge. You must take pride when you carry the bird. There are 15 of you out of 14 million people, so you are special. You are very special.

“As you journey through, you must know that ‘I’m special and because I’m special, I must make this country special. I must represent this country with great passion, with great determination, with great loyalty’. You are not soldiers of fortune, you are stars in your own right. You are here because you deserve to be here. You are not here because someone favoured you.

“Because you have that talent that God has given you, as you go through your journey you have to respect your country, to respect your teammates, to respect your opponents and to have fair play. In the journey that you have started, money is not the issue. It will always come. Money follows ideas and you are a great idea, so it should not be the focus.

“You must tell yourself ‘I’m the best that Zimbabwe can produce’ and you must create the change that you want to see and the change you want to see is a great Zimbabwe Cricket, a winning Zimbabwe Cricket. And what an opportunity that you have been given that you go and represent your country in South Africa, among other nations out of the 14 million people that are here.”

The event was graced by Sports and Recreation Commission director-general Prince Mupazviriho, who together with Mukuhlani handed blazers and ties to the Zimbabwe Under-19 squad.

Zim Under-19 squad

Dion Myers (captain), Wessly Madhevere (vice-captain), Emmanuel Bawa, Privilege Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Nkosilathi Nungu, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete.

Non-travelling reserves: Brighton Chapungu, Rodney Mufudza, Kudakwashe Macheka, Matthew Welch

Technical staff: Prosper Utseya (head coach), Greg Lamb (batting coach), Mufaro Chiturumani (analyst), Travor Wambe (physiotherapist), Moses Chitare (team manager).