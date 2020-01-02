Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS now await the signature of their British coach after the two parties agreed on terms and all indications point to Mark Harrison as the gaffer.

Bosso were left without a coach following the departure of nomadic Dutchman Pieter de Jongh following the expiry of his four-month contract in December 2019.

“We have faxed the contract to the coach. What I can say is that he is British, but for now I can’t reveal his identity until he has put pen to paper, but everything is on course,” said Highlanders’ chairman Kenneth Mhlophe.

He urged members not to worry about the new coach’s remuneration, as they have a sound and professional arrangement with a clique of club members that will foot all expenses.

“The package is not an issue; it’s all in order. We are a brand as Highlanders and would not get into an agreement that will soil the image of our club,” said Mhlophe.

Harrison had a four-month stint as head coach of Caps United in 2015 before moving to Botswana’s Township Rollers where he spent two seasons, finishing second in the 2015/16 season and winning the title the following season.

He then moved to Harare City at the beginning of 2018 and stayed for one-and-a-half years.

Highlanders, who resume their pre-season preparations on January 6, have made it known that they are going all out to land the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title, which they last hoisted in 2006.