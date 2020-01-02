Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has said they have arrested two machete wielding gang members in connection with the murder of an on-duty police officer as he warned that law enforcement agents will take drastic action against the terror gangs.

Constable Wonder Hokoyo died on Saturday while his colleague Constable Kamhuka is fighting for life at Kadoma General Hospital after illegal gold panners tagged AmaShurugwi attacked them at Good Hope Mine, Battlefield in Kadoma.

Comm-Gen Matanga said while two suspects have been arrested, they were working flat out to bring sanity in mining areas that have fallen victims to machete wielding gangs.

“Two suspects have since been arrested by the police and the police is pursuing other suspects who are currently ion the run. My office would like to therefore discourage members of the public from attacking police officers performing their duties. May I take this opportunity to reiterate that the Zimbabwe Republic Police will not tolerate acts of violence by artisanal miners in any part of the country anyone who therefore decides to disregard the laws of the land and cause anarchy will be dealt with severely in terms of the country’s laws.”

He warned gold panners that attacking police officers was a serious crime and those found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

More details to follow