Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Three men have been arrested for criminal trespass after they allegedly assaulted another man over a residential stand in Stoneridge, Harare.

They allegedly went on to destroy a cottage being built on the stand.

Allan Mahiya (35) was arrested together with Patrick Kanikani (44) and Patrick Phiri (45) after they entered the stand of the man who was not named in State papers, and chased him off the land.

They were taken to the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday, charged with criminal trespass where they were remanded in custody to today for hearing of their bail application.

After chasing away the man from the stand, the three, together with their accomplices still at large, went on to allocate the stand to Kanikani.

The three, who were being represented by lawyer Liberty Gono, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

State counsel, Sebastian Mutizirwa, said the man bought the stand in May 2018 from Pannade Property Holdings and started building a cottage.