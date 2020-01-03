Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

In an effort to create cordial relations with clubs, the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) will embark on a nationwide tour to meet clubs bosses before the start of the season.

The union, which champions players’ rights, noted with concern continuous contract violations by clubs and at times their members hence the decision to embark on this tour meant to find common ground with clubs’ executives.

Thomas Sweswe, the Fuz secretary-general, emphasised that they want to build relations with clubs and dispel the notion among certain teams that the union encourages rebellion by players.

“Every year there are challenges and we have noted that clubs keep repeating the same mistakes of violating player contracts. We are planning to meet teams’ executives and discuss some of the things we feel they can do and also hear what they have to say about players’ welfare. We want to be on the same page and exchange notes because there are things that they know which can benefit us and there are things that we can share with them as well,” said Sweswe.

He said they also want to take the opportunity to meet players to discuss the issue of strikes which should only be undertaken after following due processes.

“It is incumbent upon players to exhaust all channels of communication before going on strike,” said Sweswe.

Last season Highlanders players went on strike during pre-season preparations, a case in which Sweswe believes Bosso had the right to fire all those involved if they wanted.

Ngezi Platinum Stars also terminated contracts for players like Xolisani Moyo and Liberty Chakoroma for embarking on industrial action. – @ZililoR