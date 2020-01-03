Iran has vowed a crushing revenge against the United States of America following the killing of the Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani Friday morning, President Hasan has announced.

Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Friday on the martyrdom of the Grand Commander, that severe revenge is waiting for those who are behind the death of one of the most powerful men in Middle East.

The message was issued following the martyrdom of the Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the volunteer Iraqi Shia Forces, known as the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

Meanwhile Pentagon confirmed President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike that killed General Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport.

The audacious airstrike is a potential turning point in the Middle East as the U.S. and Iran teeter on the brink of all-out war, and is expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and its regional Shiite allies against Israel and American interests.

A Pentagon statement issued to DailyMail.com late Thursday, Washington DC time, said: ‘At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Quasem Soleimani.’

Meanwhile the full text of the message published in the Supreme Leader’s website at Khamenei.ir reads as follows: “In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Dear Iranian Nation

The great and accomplished Sardar has become heavenly. Last night, the untainted souls of the martyrs embraced the pure soul of Qasem Soleymani. After years of sincere and courageous jihad against the devils and evil-doers of the world and after years of wishing for martyrdom in the path of God, alas, dear Soleymani attained this lofty station and his pure blood was spilled by the most vile of humans.

I congratulate Hazrat Baqiyatullah- may our souls be sacrificed for him- and his own pure soul on this great martyrdom and I express my condolences to the Iranian nation.

He was a stellar example of those educated and nurtured in Islam and the school of Imam Khomeini (ra). He spent his entire life engaging in jihad in the path of God.

Martyrdom was his reward for years of implacable efforts. With his departure and with God’s power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night’s incident.

Shahid Soleymani is the international face of the resistance and all who have a heart-felt connection to the resistance seek his blood revenge.

All friends- and indeed all enemies- should know that the path of jihad and resistance continues with increased motivation and certain victory awaits the mujahideen on this blessed path.

The absence of our dear and self-sacrificing Sardar is bitter, but the continuation of the resistance and its final victory will be more bitter for the murderers and criminals.

The Iranian nation will cherish the name and memory of the towering martyr, Shahid Sardar Marshall Qasem Soleymani, together with his fellow martyrs especially the great mujahid of Islam the honorable Mr. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.I declare three days of public mourning in the country and I congratulate and express my condolences to his honorable wife, dear children and family.”

The martyred IRGC commander and Al-Mohandes were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars early Friday morning when they were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The assassination stands at top of news in Iraq, the region and the whole world.

The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God. SOURCES – en.irna.ir, bbc.com, dailymail.co.uk