Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

TRADITIONAL leaders in Matabeleland have said the region could be headed for a catastrophic drought due to a prolonged dry spell.

The chiefs said they had hoped that rains would come early so that they recover from the effects of the 2018/2019 drought period.

The rains for the 2019/20 season have been erratic during the first half when the country expected normal to above normal rainfall.

The chiefs said crops in most areas have wilted due to the prolonged dry spell and they feared the cropping season could be the worst in years.

Deputy Chiefs Council president Chief Mtshane Khumalo whose area of jurisdiction covers Bubi district in Matabeleland North, said communities feared another devastating drought year.

“There are no crops including on farms as we speak. Those who had planted, the crops have wilted and grass has dried up. Everything is pointing to a drought year. Even if we receive rains in the second half of the season it will amount to nothing because we have already lost three months,” said Chief Mtshane.

He said there was urgent need for Government to intervene and avert a disaster. ‘Matabeleland region depends on livestock farming but the pasturers are not looking good because of the prolonged dry spell. We could lose more cattle as a result of drought. Government is providing relief food for the people but something has to be worked out to save livestock,” said Chief Khumalo.

Chief Mabhikwa from Lupane, Matabeleland North concurred with Chief Mtshane, saying the prolonged dry spell was a cause for concern.

“We are in a desperate situation because we have not received significant rains since the start of the season. Many people had planted but their crops are wilting during to the prolonged dry spell. Many will have to replant in the event it rains. Our water bodies are drying up and our livestock is dying. This is a very difficult period for us,” said Chief Mabhikwa.

He said if the situation does not change, more people will need food aid.

“We are appealing to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to complement Government efforts to mitigate the effects of drought by assisting us to save livestock,” he said.

Chief Marupi from Gwanda, Matabeleland South province said he was worried about the devastating impact of drought on both the people and their animals.

He said the situation calls for proper planning to mitigate the effects of drought.

“Chiefs are supposed to have Isiphala-Senkosi to assist vulnerable people during such times,” said. — @nqotshili