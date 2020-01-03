Whilst 5G isn’t a widespread technology by any means yet it seems the appetite for 5G compatible phones is already pretty high – Samsung managed to sell 6.7 million 5G enabled smartphones in 2019. This figure is over 50% higher than the 4 million units Samsung expected to sell.

In total Samsung launched 6 devices that are 5G compatible – Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Note 10 5G, Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy A90 5G and the Galaxy Tab S6 5G.

While 6.7 million is not a number to scoff at, it accounts for less than 10% of the 78.2 million phones Samsung shipped in Q3 of 2019.