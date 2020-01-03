Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

SIX senior FC Platinum players have parted ways with the Premiership champions ahead of the resumption of preparations for the return leg of their their Total Caf Champions League match against Al Ahly.

The match is set for Barbourfields Stadium next week and Pure Platinum Play resume their preparations today.

“I can confirm that Devon Chafa, Mkhokheli Dube, Wallace Magalane, Albert Eonde, Charles Sibanda and Rodwell Chinyengetere are leaving the club. Our preparations get underway tomorrow. We had given the players some break after our match in Egypt but it’s back to business now,” said the club’s media and communications officer Chido Chizondo yesterday.

Pure Platinum Play lost to the Egyptian giants 0-2 to remain winless in the opening three rounds of matches, having already lost to Al Hilal of Sudan and Etoile Du Sahel of Tunisia.

They remain the only side without a point while the other three are all on six points but coach Lizwe Sweswe told the media in his post match interview in Cairo that they remained confident that they will turn around their fortunes.

“Our case has been due to a number of reasons ranging from fatigue to double pressure of defending our league title back home and playing well in this tournament but now that our domestic case is done we should be able to start doing well in the Champions League. I am still confident we will do well in our remaining three games,” said Sweswe.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum have announced that there will not be any changes to their technical bench prior to the Al Ahly match despite widely reported but yet-to-be-confirmed engagement of former Highlanders coach Pieter de Jongh.

“A formal announcement will be done after the Al Ahly match regarding any possible additions to our technical line up and as such for now the status quo will remain,” said Chizondo.

On possible additions to their playing personnel following reports that they have taken on board Triangle United skipper Ralph Kawondera, Hwange left back Nomore Chinyerere, Manica Diamonds duo of Stanley Ngala and Last Jesi, Chizondo said she had not been briefed of any additions by yesterday afternoon.