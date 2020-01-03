Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THANDANANI Pumula Soccer Academy will hold its first training programme on January 6 following its launch last month.

The training programme is designed to teach children shooting, passing, dribbling, ball control, teamwork and tackling techniques as well as how to stay fit.

Thandanani Pumula works under the “catch them young” banner to develop talent from the age of six to 18-year-old boys and girls and help them achieve their dreams of becoming successful footballers.

The academy had its first taste of football when it lost 1-2 to Young Flying Stars at Pumula North ground during its launch.

The academy’s chairman Richard Cheza said they will register with the Zifa Bulawayo Juniors League to strengthen their platform for young players to learn and develop their football and life skills.

Zifa Bulawayo Juniors League helps junior clubs develop young talent to ultimately play in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, Zifa development structures and internationally.

Thandanani Pumula seeks to attract boys and girls in and around Bulawayo that want to develop their football careers.