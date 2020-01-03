Nyore Madzianike, Senior Court Reporter

Three family members have been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting a relative who had an incestuous relationship with his teenage niece, which came to light after she fell pregnant.

Lovemore Zvipani (29), Jacob (39) and Jesica Zvirevo (37) and have since appeared in court on murder charges after they allegedly attacked Guide Tsvarisai who they accused of having an intimate relationship with his niece, whose name has been withheld.

Jacob, Jesica and Zvipani, who were represented by lawyer Tariro Machiridza, have since appeared at the Harare magistrates’ court charged with murder.

They were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded them in custody to January 16 for routine remand.

Magistrate Mugwagwa advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

Circumstances leading to the arrests are that on December 6 last year at around 6pm, they teamed up with Tichaona Zvirevo, who is still at large, and confronted Tsvarisai at his place of residence in Nehanda Housing Co-operative in Dzivaresekwa Extension.

Upon their arrival, the four are alleged to have started accusing him of impregnating his niece, then dragging him to Jacob’s place of residence where they continued beating him. The court heard that they went to dump Tichaona at his place of residence on the following morning. Tichaona is said to have died during the early hours of December 10 as a result of his injuries.

Jacob, and Jesca and Zvipani were then arrested. Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted.