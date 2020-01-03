DStv viewers who enjoy religious music will delight in a new channel, Trace Gospel, which was launched on DStv channel 332 in December.

The new channel is an offshoot of Trace, the already-popular channel featuring the latest urban and afro-urban music and news on celebrities, lifestyle, entertainment and culture.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said Trace Africa had partnered with the MultiChoice Group to launch a dedicated gospel channel across the African continent.

“This channel showcases top-level local and international gospel music, with videos from various sub-genres that include contemporary gospel, urban gospel, worship gospel and traditional gospel,” she said.

The channel is available on DStv Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages and viewers will also be able to enjoy their favourite gospel content anytime, anywhere on DStv Now.

“This is a brand dedicated to showcasing the best of urban music, of all genres and from across the globe,” said Ms Dziva.

“Trace Gospel will share music, news, worship and interviews, and it is a channel that is an exploration of gospel music, as well as a platform for the continent’s artistes to share the gospel sounds that resonate most with them.

“The launch of Trace Gospel is the latest step by the MultiChoice Group to bring a wide variety of the best in local and international content that touches the lives of viewers, and the addition of this channel onto our platforms at this time will expose viewers to even more entertainment options for their families this festive season.”

The 24/7 channel offers a diverse offering of programming that includes Sounds of South Africa, Urban Vibes, Hits 30, the US Hit 10 and Praise Vibes, which is a blend of local and international praise and worship music.