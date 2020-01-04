Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

A total of 27 babies were delivered on New Year’s Day at Bulawayo’s two major public health institutions, Mpilo Central Hospital and the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Authorities at Catholic-run Mater Dei Hospital said there were no deliveries at the institution on Christmas and New Year’s days. Both Mpilo and UBH however, recorded a decrease in the number of babies born on New Year’s Day compared to last year.

The largest number of babies was born at Mpilo Central Hospital which recorded 22 births, a decrease from the 32 babies which the hospital delivered last year.

UBH recorded a total of five babies which is also a decrease from the nine babies who were born last year on the same day at the facility. Of the babies born at Mpilo Central Hospital, nine were girls while 13 were boys.

Mpilo Central Hospital Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr Peter Mthabisi Ndlovu said all the babies delivered at the institution and their mothers were in good health and waiting to be discharged. “Our biggest baby weighed 4,5kg and the smallest weighed 1,62kg. We did not have twins this time. We had 16 normal deliveries and six caesarean sections,” he said.

UBH Principal Nursing Officer, Mrs Clara Chivonivoni said of the five New Year babies, three were boys.

She said the three boys included a set of twins who were born through caesarean section.

Mrs Chivonivoni said the biggest baby weighed 3,46kg and was born through normal delivery. She said the hospital only recorded one caesarean section delivery.

One of the mothers who delivered at UBH, Ms Patience Buhlilo said she was delighted to be holding her bundle of joy born on the first day of the year. — @michellzvnyanyan2