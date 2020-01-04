Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

REGISTRATION for the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) Cross Country Championships to be held at Mpopoma Park on January 11 is now open.

The championship is the first event on the Bab calendar. Registration fees are pegged at $10 for juniors and $15 for the seniors.

Clubs and schools are invited to be part of the event.

With many events lined up, this could be an the opportune time for athletes to start preparing for the various upcoming local and international competitions.

Runners will compete in different races, which include 2.5km for cadet boys and girls, 8km (junior men and women) and 10km for senior men and women.

“We are geared up for the event. We have been receiving enquiries from various people and l can safely say that the event is likely to have a large pool of runners,” said outgoing Bab chairperson Manuel Mpofu.

He said a number of programmes aimed at developing athletics in the city have been lined up for the 2020 season and they are looking forward to securing partners for different competitions.

The association has managed to retain some of its major annual events such as the PPC Matopos 33 Miler, Rail Trail half marathon and the Nkulumane Half Marathon.

Meanwhile, the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) has threatened to ban athletes and officials that participate in unsanctioned competitions.

According to Naaz, athletes are exposed to road hazards at these unsanctioned races and sponsors of such events must engage Naaz, who are custodians of athletics in the country. – @innocentskizoe