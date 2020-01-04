Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A TOTAL of 111 people died while 503 were injured in 1 406 road accidents that were recorded between December 15 last year and Thursday this week.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the country recorded a decrease in road accidents and deaths compared to the same period last year.

He said between December 15, 2018 and January 2, 2019 police recorded 2 056 accidents that claimed 128 lives leaving 835 injured.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) informs the nation that road traffic accident statistics for 15 December to 2 January 2020 registered a decrease when compared to the same period, 15 December 2018 to 2 January 2019. A total of 1 406 road traffic accidents were recorded during the period extending from 15 December 2019 to 2 January 2020. Of these, 74 fatal accidents claimed 111 lives while 503 people were injured,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said last year 93 fatal accidents were recorded.

He said human error inclusive of speeding, reversing errors, following too close and inattention contributed to most of the accidents.

Asst Comm Nyathi said more than 11 000 motorists were arrested for violating various traffic laws during the period under review.

“2 157 touts were arrested and 2 516 vehicles were impounded for defects and being unroadworthy while 11 257 motorists were arrested for various traffic offences,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged motorists to exercise caution and observe the rules of the road to prevent accidents.

“The ZRP urges motorists to be patient as they drive on the roads and prioritise road safety at all times. Police officers will remain deployed to curb crime and road accidents throughout the country until 15 January 2020. The public should cooperate with police officers on deployment to ensure that a peaceful atmosphere is maintained through the holiday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Asst Comm Nyathi said from December 15, 2019 to January 2, 2020, police arrested 157 wanted persons. — @nqotshili