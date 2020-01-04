Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THIEVES allegedly stole property worth about R2 million from the homestead of a man from Kezi while he was at work in South Africa.

Prosper Sibanda (49) of Damara Estate left his home unguarded for a year only to find his property which comprised 87 head of cattle, 40 goats, 32 sheep, building material, furniture, electricals, farm tools and other property gone.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Sibanda discovered the offence on Monday upon his return from South Africa.

He said investigations were underway and no arrests had been made.

“I can confirm that we are conducting investigations in connection with a case of a man who reportedly lost property worth R2 million after it was stolen from his home in Kezi. Sibanda reportedly left his farm house on 3 January last year and went to South Africa leaving it unguarded only to return on 30 December.

“Upon his return Sibanda discovered that his farm house had been broken into. Property which comprised six beds, three wardrobes, 11 screen doors, 99 roofing sheets, three radios, three televisions, one set of sofas, chairs, tables, three wheel barrows, two bicycles, two scotch carts among other things had been stolen,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi said Sibanda proceeded to the paddocks on the plot where he discovered that 87 head of cattle, 40 goats and 32 sheep that he had also left had been stolen.

He said Sibanda reported the matter to the police who attended the scene.

“We are conducting investigations in order to establish what really happened but we have not made any arrests. We appeal to anyone with information that could assist in the investigations to contact the nearest police station. As police we continue to urge people to ensure that they leave their premises guarded especially when travelling over a long period of time in order to avoid such losses,” he said. — @DubeMatutu