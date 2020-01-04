Terrence Mapurisana, Diaspora Correspondent

Zimbabwean Afro-fusion and kwaito artiste based in South Africa, Masimba Jekete, who recently walked away with an accolade for the Best Collaboration Award in Cape Town, is in the country to promote his latest songs and videos for 2020.

The vocalist and composer, whose music is slowly getting recognition in a genre that is being appreciated throughout the region, particularly in Southern Africa, says it gives him so much joy as he is beginning to be appreciated not only in South Africa, but in Zimbabwe as well.

He started producing music in 2016.

“Through my music, I have done a number of projects from collaborations to my own solo projects,” said Jekete.

More than three of his videos are already receiving rave reviews on social media platforms, especially YouTube and Facebook.

Jekete’s musical style has so far made a great impact on a number of radio stations in South Africa, and if marketed well will likely be appreciated in other countries such as Nigeria.

Chances are that his music will make it big in most African countries.

“My music is Afro-fusion, hence we target all ages because it is that type which is easier to dance to especially during festivities, but I would like to venture more into Afro-jazz,” he said.

His latest album titled “Mawaza dance”, consists of various kwaito dance tracks such as “I’m sorry” and “Dance with me” done in Xhosa.

Others who love rap, hip-hop, reggae and rhumba, will also have something to smile about from his latest project.

Jekete is engaging local music promoters, so that he can be afforded the opportunity to play live in Zimbabwe and showcase his music.

Besides his solo projects, Jekete has had an opportunity to collaborate with artistes from Zambia, Tanzania and South Africa in most of his songs.

These include Zami Mdingi (Code Africa) and Chunda D of Tanzania on the song “Dance with me”.

Jekete, who has been staying in South Africa for the past 10 years has been coming home with proceeds from his musical projects going to the less privileged and the vulnerable in Kadoma where he grew up.

“Despite the challenges that are faced by a number of local artistes in a foreign land, I am happy that we are breaking new ground,” he said.

One of his videos “Dance with me”, which was shot in South Africa, encourages Zimbabweans to appreciate their own as most of his music is now appreciated in South Africa.

“It hurts that we are not celebrated back home, but in other countries outside our borders we are somehow like heroes,” said Jekete.

Jekete has six albums and six videos to his credit. Some of the popular songs include “Ngomayorira”, “Ndinokuda”, “Wachinja moto”, “Mawaza dance” and “Hauchada”, which is accompanied by a colourful video.

Jekete is considered influential among his fans, and is said to be the most loved and decorated Zimbabwean artiste in Cape Town at the moment.

During the Christmas period, Jekete visited Kadoma Prison where he grew up and donated some goodies to some of the inmates.