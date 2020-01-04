Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Highlanders have not promoted the trio of Darlington Mukuli, Dominic “Yaya” Jaricha and Dalubuhle Dlodlo into the first team, a club official said yesterday.

An image of the Highlanders development side trio wearing first team colours on New Year’s eve led to rumours that they had been drafted into the first team.

In fact, the trio was named the three outstanding players for the season by a WhatsApp group by the name Highlanders Bulletin at a function at the club offices on New Year’s Eve.

“The club have not promoted anyone into the senior team, we just had a ceremony to honour our three outstanding players of the season. Yes, they wore first-team colours but that was just for uniformity nothing else,” said Highlanders communications officer Ronald Moyo.

Bosso are yet to give any communication as to whom they will be promoting from the development side, but Chronicle Sport understands there are five possible names that are knocking on the first team door and these include 24 -year -old Jaricha who finished the 2019 campaign with 11 goals, four shy of the league’s top goal scorer Grey Kufandada who got 15 goals. His performances also earned him a place in the Zifa Southern Region Division One calendar.

Another player on the radar is 21 -year -old Mukuli, another talented player who carried the team’s weight with solid performances at the heart of the Bosso 90 midfield. He took over the captaincy from Cadwell Gawaza towards the end of the season and played almost every match for Bosso 90. At 21 the holding midfielder seems to be a natural leader on the field of play.

Donnet Fosho, playing on the left-side of attack, started the season well but injuries along the way saw him miss action for some time but when available for selection he scored some crucial goals for his side. He finished the season with four goals.

Exciting left back Archford Faira, scored two goals for Bosso 90 in their campaign and was a key player in the team making him a possible promotion target to the first team as well as Dalubuhle Dlodlo a very forceful and pacey striker who finished the season on five goals.

Meanwhile, as the transfer window saga rages on, Prince Dube, is believed to have caught the interest of two Chinese clubs while goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda is on the radar of Mozambican giants Ferroviario de Maputo.

Highlanders are set to make a hattrick of signings from Bulawayo Chiefs with goalkeeper David Bizabani, defender Malvin Mkolo and striker Farau Matare set to move to the Bulawayo giants. Another player on the Bulawayo giants’ radar is FC Platinum goalkeeper Wallace Magalane.