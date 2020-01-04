Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

SOUTH African DJ Prince Kaybee failed to perform at the Victoria Falls Carnival as he said he fell ill hours before he was supposed to get on stage on New Year’s Eve.

Organisers of the festival had to benefit from a poorly attended Mapopoma Festival where they replaced Prince Kaybee with Mr Putiti, ExQ.

Darryn Lee, spokesperson for Victoria Falls Carnival said they had to find a last-minute replacement for Prince Kaybee.

“These guys were a surprise act. With Prince Kaybee being sick, they came in later than expected. People are not happy that Prince wasn’t there but he was really sick and we called a doctor.

“We hoped he would get better after being given medication but he didn’t improve,” he said.

Posting on his Twitter account Princekaybee_sa, the Gugulethu hitmaker said: “I would like to apologise to everyone at the Vic Falls carnival for not showing up. I got to my hotel room, started vomiting and collapsed. Promoter came to check up on me and Dr was called immediately.”

Some are not convinced, arguing that Prince Kaybee feigned sickness. If they are correct, the New Year’s Eve incident was not the first for him in Zimbabwe. Just last year when he was in Bulawayo, he did the same. He snubbed to meet and greet fans before his performance at Cosmopolitan Night Club in May saying he had all of a sudden fallen ill.

On the other side of town, the much hyped Mapopoma Festival in Victoria Falls flopped as there was poor turn out.

While the Carnival enjoyed a huge turn out on the last day, compared to its first two days, things were not looking good for Mapopoma Festival. Organisers had expected about 15 000 people, up from around 5 000 that attended last year’s event over three days.

Some party lovers attributed the low turn out to exorbitant ticket prices and the line-up of artists.

“The tickets were just too expensive. This was meant to be a local show but, in this economy, very few people can afford to pay US$30 for a musical show. The organisers were supposed to add local artists to lure residents and make them feel part of the show,” said a resident.

Organisers settled for local artists after scrapping off South African artistes who had initially been billed to perform.

The line-up comprised ExQ, Stunner, Coco Africa, Fafi, Dollarbill, Valimbe Vibes, Ras Pombi, Afrika’s Movement, The Rift Kazinz, Nitefreak, Fortress D and MC Soshea, supported by DJs Spevar, Fatso, Cleazer, Munya, Links and choreographer John Cole.

Leslie Phiri, spokesperson for the show acknowledged the low turnout. — @ncubeleon.