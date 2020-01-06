Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletics Board (Bab) will hold a track and field trials at White City Stadium on Sunday to give athletes a chance to fine tune their performances ahead of the 2020 season.

With many events lined up, this could be an opportune time for athletes to start preparing for various upcoming local and international competitions.

Bab chairman Manuel Mpofu believes this Sunday’s event will show athletes their levels of fitness following the festive season break.

The trials will see athletes taking part in several disciplines, which include high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin, discus, 1 500m, 400m, 100m and 200m races, among others.

Registration fees are $10 for juniors and $15 for seniors.

A day before the track and field trials, Bab will also play host to the Cross Country Championships to be held at Mpopoma Park.

Cross country runners will compete in different races, which include 2.5km for cadet boys and girls, 8km (junior men and women) and 10km for senior men and women.

Registration fees for this event are $10 for juniors and $15 for the seniors. — @innocentskizoe