Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

BEITBRIDGE Municipality is working on a number of initiatives to improve its solid waste management in line with the town’s rapid growth in the last decade, a senior official has said

In an interview on Friday, town clerk Mr Loud Ramakgapola said they were engaging corporates, residents and other players in the quest to improve on the management of the environment among them constructing a modern landfill.

He said the current dumpsite could not match the demand and the town’s transformation status.

The official said they were collecting around 700 tonnes of solid waste monthly though they believed that the 60 000 population was producing in excess of over 1 000 tonnes of solid waste.

“The current dumpsite was constructed in the early 1970s and we believe it has outlived its lifespan. We are working on a modern dumpsite. We expect to commission in the first quarter of 2020,” said Mr Ramakgapola.

“Our population is growing rapidly and we need to be ahead in terms of setting proper service delivery standards. Beitbridge is the face of Zimbabwe to those coming in through South Africa and those in transit (12 000 daily) from other countries in the region (Sadc).

“This calls for us to involve all the players if we are to come up with a modern solid waste management systems”.

The town clerk said this year they had set aside $416 000 to construct a standard landfill and another $288 000 for the rehabilitation of the old dumpsite.

He said they require US$350 000 to construct a proper and modern landfill for the town.

Mr Ramakgapola said the town was generating a lot of litter due to its high economic activity and location as a transit point.

“We have pressure with our dumpsite and are hopeful that we will have a standard dumpsite because we are limited in terms of resources,” he said.

Council has used part of the funds it received from Government under devolution initiative to order a Tractor Loader Backhoe (TLB) and a refuse compactor.

“As a local authority, we expect to take delivery by the end of January. It is our belief that with the coming in of such equipment refuse collection and waste management will improve around Beitbridge,” he said.