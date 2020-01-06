The Western Regional Branch of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is set to release its maiden Single titled “Odomankoma.”

The song, which features about 30 different artists from all music genres including gospel, reggae, hiplife, high life and urban gospel and others, is expected to hit the airwaves and all digital platforms on January 6.

Featured artists include Apostle Wosonewana Yeboah, Evangelist Ernestina Koney Vincent Nyarko, Minister EL Manuel, Rhoda Offer, Nana Buckman, Kofi Feelings, Blaq Mic,Qwesi Ghana and many other talented and versatile artistes in the region.

It was produced by Assefua of Assif records and Jake on the beat of Hits Factory Studio, both in Takoradi.

Being the first of its kind, especially in the history of MUSIGA, the song is expected to attract the attention thousands of gospel music lovers in the country and beyond.

“Odomankoma” talks about how great and powerful God almighty is, and the need for Christians to never underestimate the grace and magnificence of the almighty.

It further reveals that the creator of the universe deserves non stop praise and worship because of all his goodness unto mankind.

In an exclusive interview with Times Weekend yesterday, one of the musicians featured on the highly anticipated song, P.O Kwabena Donkor said the move formed parts of efforts by MUSIGA to promote unity among its members and also to prove to Ghanaians that there is power in togetherness.

He said “Western Region is poised to showcase what it has in the industry and I can assure you that you will love this song. We will prove that indeed, the best comes from the west.”

According to P.O Donkor, Western Regional MUSIGA, Chairman Mr. Joseph Atubiga under his watch, with support from the executives and the entire members have worked hard to let the general public understand how important MUSIGA was to the Music Industry of the country.

He also expressed gratitude to Ghanaians and all supporters of MUSIGA, adding that “this new year would bring us more good fortunes.”