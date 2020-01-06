Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

TWO elderly women from Bulawayo have been arrested for allegedly stealing US$17 160, R4 800 and RTGS$14 000 from their burial society.

Dorcas Machengo (72) and Evelyn Chapepa (78) from Magwegwe suburb allegedly betrayed the trust bestowed on them by Thandanani Burial Society.

Machengo was the secretary while Chapepa was the chairlady and treasurer.

They pleaded not guilty to theft of trust property before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

The duo was remanded out of custody on free bail to today for continuation of trial.

Machengo, however, said: “Ukuthatha sibili ngiyavuma kodwa angithathanga yonke, ngathatha i$1 400 kuphela,’’ (I admit that I took some money but I didn’t take all of it, I just took $1 400).

The State represented by Mr Tapiwa Solani said the matter came to light in December 2018 when some bereaved members of the group approached the grannies seeking money for funeral expenses.

“Society members contributed money in foreign currency which was kept by the accused persons. The members’ contribution increased from US$3 to US$5.

“During that same month members needed money for funeral expenses but Machengo and Chapepa failed to produce the money,” he said.

Mr Solani said an audit was carried out and it was discovered that part of the money was missing from the coffers.

He said Machengo and Chapepa had promised to return the money but failed and members reported the matter to the police leading to their arrest.

Ms Joyce Gumangei, a member of the burial society, said: “After discovering that our burial money was missing, I asked the accused persons and they confessed that they took it and said they will pay back.

“One of the accused persons said she wanted to help her son who was in South Africa and would double the money when they pay back. Up until now we haven’t got our money and we decided to report them to police.”- @sharonbuwe.