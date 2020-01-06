Fidelis Munyoro and Yeukai Karengezeka

HIGH Court judge justice Pisirayi Kwenda on Monday freed the estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, on ZWL$50 000 bail pending trial on fraud, money laundering and foreign currency externalisation charges.

Mubaiwa is also facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill the Vice President at a South African hospital.

Justice Kwenda also ordered Mubaiwa to surrender title deeds to a 3 642 square-metre property located in Highlands registered in her father, Keni Mubaiwa’s KM Auctions company and to handover her diplomatic passport to the Clerk of Court as part of her bail conditions.