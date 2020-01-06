The High Court has ordered the wife of Zimbabwe’s vice president to pay $10,000 bail on charges of attempting to kill her husband Retired General Constantino Chiwenga.

Marry Mubaiwa was also asked to surrender her diplomatic passport, Highlands home offered by her father Kenny Mubaiwa as surety and reside at her present address.

On charges of money laundering and externalization of millions of dollars, Judge Pisirai Kwenda ordered her to pay $50,000 bail.

She is accused of allegedly attempting to kill her husband while he was hospitalized in South Africa last July. She is denying the charges.

Her attorney Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, said, “The High Court has accepted our request for bail for our client on allegations that she wanted to kill the country’s vice president.

“On this charge, she was granted 10,000 Zimbabwe dollars, ordered to surrender her diplomatic passport and title deeds and reside at an address to be given to the court.

“On charges of externalizing money she was granted 50,000 RTGS bail. We are currently trying to pay the bail to ensure that she is released from remand prison as soon as possible.”

The case is expected to resume on January 14th. VOA Zimbabwe

More details to follow …