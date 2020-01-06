The People’s Bank of China recently confirmed that the development of its digital currency is “progressing smoothly”. Though the central bank didn’t offer any other detail like a launch date or how the currency will co-exist with mobile money – already a big deal in China.
A number of details have been recently shared by WSJ and the BlockCrypto regarding the cryptocurrency and these details help define how the digital currency will actually work or at least what the People’s Bank intends: If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
Leave a Reply