Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) will for the first-time exhibit at the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) in New Delhi, India this week in an effort to enhance destination awareness and foster market visibility.

ZTA acting chief executive Mr Givemore Chidzidzi said the 27th edition of the Indian expo is set for Wednesday up to Friday.

He said 2020 is the year to nurture and grow new and emerging tourism markets.

“There is need for us to mark our presence in the Indian market to actively increase our marketing activities there. To kick-start this process, we will be participating at the SATTE 2020. The Fair will provide a platform for the country’s tourism industry players to establish new business partners and strengthen relations with key partners and stakeholders from the Indian market and beyond,” he said.

Mr Chidzidzi said SATTE is one of the leading business to business platforms which bring together global travel and tourism players, focused on tourism business exchange.

India is part of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) family.

The Asian country has emerged as one of the fastest growing economies and dependable tourism markets globally.

In terms of tourist arrivals, in 2018 Zimbabwe received 12 465 visitors from India, a significant 79 percent increase from 6 960 arrivals in 2017.

Mr Chidzidzi said Destination Zimbabwe, which is bestowed with rich cultural heritage, is strengthening its tourism business and entering emerging markets.

He said Zimbabwe recently upgraded India to Category B on its Visa regime meaning travelers from the Asian country can apply online and obtain Visa at ports of entry.

“The potential is huge and our main thrust is to continue intensifying our marketing efforts in this market in particular,” Mr Chidzidzi said.

ZTA will also intensify its market reach through road shows in target markets. [email protected]