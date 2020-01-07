Elita Chikwati, Harare Bureau

Experts have urged farmers not to sit back and watch their crops succumb to dry weather conditions and pests, but to conduct good agronomic practices as there are still chances of recovery if the country receives significant rains.

The Meteorological Services Department has said some parts of the country may receive rains starting this Friday.

Crops are suffering from moisture stress and pests thrive in the dry and hot weather conditions.

The worst affected crops are maize, dry land tobacco, which is now showing false ripening and some small grains that are now showing signs of wilting.

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement secretary Dr John Basera said farmers should continue taking good care of their crops as there were chances of recovery.

“The bulk of the crop is at temporary wilting point,” he said. “We expect that when rains come, the crops may recover and give farmers better yields.

“Farmers should always adhere to good agronomic practices. We encourage the farmers to continue with agronomic practices such as weed and pest control. Weeds compete with the crops for nutrients, moisture and, therefore, should be removed.

“Farmers should also scout their crops regularly for pests. Scouting enables the farmer to quickly identify pests before they cause extensive damage.”

Dr Basera said it was important for farmers to correctly identify the pest before implementing control measures.

He urged farmers to use registered chemicals as they were effective in pest control.

Seed Co Head of Agronomy (Zimbabwe division), Mrs Wendy Madzura, said pest control was important in crop production as significant yields could be lost if farmers did not take care of their crops.

“The rise in global temperatures associated with climate change has resulted in an increase in insect metabolism and growth rate until optimum temperatures for growth of the insect are reached,” she said.

“As we wait for the rains, the few crops we have are being affected heavily by insects because of the heat. Regular scouting is a must.”

Mrs Madzura said scouting frequency depended on crop and intensity.

“Farmers should also consider the economic threshold for effective control of pests such as the African armyworm and the fall armyworm,” she said. “Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is encouraged for sustainable agriculture

“Correct identification is key for effective control and farmers can consult extension officers or nearest agronomists for advice. Scouting data should be recorded for future use.”

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri recently said farmers could also use smart agriculture technologies to save the crops under the dry conditions.

“Not everything has been lost,” he said. “Farmers should use smart agriculture which means they have to do pot-holing.

“Digging small dams in between crops will trap whatever run-off we get. They should also practice tie ridging, mulching, especially for smallholder farmers, and wet ripping.”