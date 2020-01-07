ZIMBABWE are scheduled to tour Bangladesh in February, but the exact date is yet to be confirmed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced plans to add three one-day internationals and one Test to the itinerary of the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe.

According to the Future Tours Program (FTP), Bangladesh are scheduled to play one Test and five T20Is against Zimbabwe in late February.

As per the BCB’s plans, the Zimbabwe visit will include three ODIs, three T20Is and two Test matches.

Cricket Operations Chairman Akhram Khan said Zimbabwe are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh in February but the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

“Zimbabwe will arrive in Bangladesh in February but the date has not been fixed yet. We are discussing the matter with Zimbabwe Cricket. Once it is decided, we will announce it accordingly,” Akram said. – Dhaka Tribune