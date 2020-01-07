The report which contains data collected and aggregated in Bulawayo and Harare in 2019 has information on participants, fleet ownership and types of vehicles (and more) in the logistics industry.

Here are some of the highlights from the report:

Almost 43% of fleet owners use their fleets for extra income by hiring/leasing them out

60% of outsourcing of transportation is done by Large scale operators since “they have the resources to handle the volumes needed as well as meeting the basic requirements for transporters to be registered as vendors.”

20% of participants in Thumeza’s survey found their logistics partner via searching on the internet

The most popular vehicles in usage for the carriage of goods are 10 Ton Trucks (40%), closely followed by 30 Ton Vehicles (30%)

For more information, you can download the report below.