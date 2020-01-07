Access to information in Zimbabwe is generally a tall order. Businesses such as Techzim were born out of wanting to fill that gap and when startups contribute to solving this problem, we are delighted.
Thumeza – a logistics startup we’ve talked about at length– has done just that. They’ve published their 1st “Snapshot of the Logistics Ecosystem in Zimbabwe” report which is meant to assist companies in optimizing decision making and achieving the best ROI. The report which contains data collected and aggregated in Bulawayo and Harare in 2019 has information on participants, fleet ownership and types of vehicles (and more) in the logistics industry. Here are some of the highlights from the report: For more information, you can download the report below. If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
The report which contains data collected and aggregated in Bulawayo and Harare in 2019 has information on participants, fleet ownership and types of vehicles (and more) in the logistics industry.
Here are some of the highlights from the report:
For more information, you can download the report below.
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
Leave a Reply