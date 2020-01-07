Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sport Reporter

FORMER Highlanders coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh wanted to offload 10 Bosso players and remain with a 22-man squad that would have also seen the return of Ralph Matema to the Bulawayo giants.

The nomadic Dutchman, who was unveiled by Zvishavane outfit FC Platinum as their new head coach on Monday on what was said is a long-term contract, also included Bosso skipper and reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Ariel Sibanda on his chop list, but the club leadership reportedly declined to sanction the decision.

“This is why his move to FC Platinum caught everyone by surprise. The fella had actually presented his pre-season plans, which included starting preparations on January 6 before penning a contract extension and everybody thought all was well.

“He said he wanted to work with a lean squad of 22 and was therefore going to offload a number of players and all this was accepted except for Ariel to go; that was turned down outright,” said a Bosso source.

De Jongh once described Sibanda as a bit lazy in a comment to the media, although he later heaped praises on the 30-year-old shot stopper.

Chronicle Sport is reliably informed that players De Jongh wanted sent packing are goalkeepers Wellington Muuya and Erick Nyathi, defenders Tendai Ndlovu, Vincent Moyo, Charlton Siamalonga and Bukhosi Ncube, midfielders Ben Munsaka and Munyaradzi Chitambwe as well as striker Peter Nyirenda.

“He had told the club that he wanted veteran striker Matema, Manica Diamonds’ Lawrence Masibera and Bulawayo Chiefs goalkeeper David Bizabani,” said the source.

Matema was offloaded by Bosso in 2017 when club legend Madinda Ndlovu took over as head coach. The left-footed forward then joined Harare side Yadah where he displayed top-drawer performances that almost singlehandedly ensured the side survived relegation.