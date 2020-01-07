Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

THE Environmental Management Agency (Ema) has urged Zimbabweans to adopt responsible behaviour on waste management issues to enhance a clean and hygienic environment that also helps in managing water borne diseases.

In a statement last Thursday, Ema’s environmental education and publicity manager Ms Amkela Sidange said the basics to a clean environment revolve around people’s positive behaviour and attitudes hence the firm belief that it takes the mindset of the people to keep the environment clean.

She said the declaration by President Mnangagwa of a National day of Clean-up in December 2018, gives every Zimbabwe a mandate to keep a safe and clean environment all the time.

Ms Sidange urged members of the public to participate in the national clean-up campaigns to promote a clean and a healthy environment.

She said participating in the first national clean up exercise this year, which took place last Friday, has the potential of ushering in a culture of cleanliness in the country that will be maintained throughout the year and beyond.

“On December 5, 2018, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, HE Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa made a milestone in the history of waste management when he declared every first Friday of every month a National clean-up day. The declaration gives each Zimbabwean citizen a religious mandate to partake in the cleaning up of the environment every first Friday of the month between 8 AM and 10AM.

“To that end [Ema] wants to encourage all citizens to come out in numbers to clean the environment and make a difference in the environment in 2020,” she said.

Ms Sidange said the cleaning exercise can be done every day starting from household level, at community level, churches, learning institutions and workplaces countrywide.

She said the campaign will also help promote awareness among members of the public on the benefits drawn from living in a clean environment. [email protected]